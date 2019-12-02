Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kwai Chung cargo terminal. Hong Kong’s shipping and logistics sector is a major employer and contributor to the city’s economy. Photo: Martin Chan
Companies

Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act likely to have little impact on shipping sector

  • The US government has rushed this act to put pressure on China, says Chris Chan, head of shipping at law firm Holman Fenwick Willan
  • Tariffs are still applicable on Chinese products transshipped through Hong Kong
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 6:45am, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kwai Chung cargo terminal. Hong Kong’s shipping and logistics sector is a major employer and contributor to the city’s economy. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.