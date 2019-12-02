A guide is silhouetted in an exhibition promoting Huawei's 5G technologies at the Huawei Campus in Shenzhen in August 2019. Photo: AP
Morgan Stanley upgrades China internet sector to ‘attractive’ level, boosts price targets for Alibaba, Baidu and two e-commerce upstarts
- US bank expects “accelerated diversification” to reach more businesses and government, in local and overseas markets
- Xiaomi, live streaming players get thumbs down amid pressure in their business lines
Topic | China economy
