Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A guide is silhouetted in an exhibition promoting Huawei's 5G technologies at the Huawei Campus in Shenzhen in August 2019. Photo: AP
Companies

Morgan Stanley upgrades China internet sector to ‘attractive’ level, boosts price targets for Alibaba, Baidu and two e-commerce upstarts

  • US bank expects “accelerated diversification” to reach more businesses and government, in local and overseas markets
  • Xiaomi, live streaming players get thumbs down amid pressure in their business lines
Topic |   China economy
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 5:03pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A guide is silhouetted in an exhibition promoting Huawei's 5G technologies at the Huawei Campus in Shenzhen in August 2019. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.