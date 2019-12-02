Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump announced a substantial phase one deal in October, but an agreement has yet to be signed with China as differences remain. Photo: AFP
Companies

Phase one trade deal could spur growth, benefit Asian financial markets in 2020, Credit Suisse says

  • US-China trade deal would resolve ‘negative implications’ that have weighed on manufacturing, according to Credit Suisse’s John Woods
  • Woods sees 2020 as a year of ‘resilience’ and constructive backdrop for Asian markets
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 7:25pm, 2 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump announced a substantial phase one deal in October, but an agreement has yet to be signed with China as differences remain. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Geopolitical risks could make markets ‘choppy’ next year, although a full-blown global recession is unlikely, analysts say.
Companies

Asian markets likely to remain volatile in 2020 as US-China trade war continues to unnerve investors

  • Geopolitical risks could make markets ‘choppy’ next year, although a full-blown global recession is unlikely, analysts say
  • Investors should expect ‘modest’ returns in 2020, according to BlackRock
Topic |   Investing
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 8:19am, 30 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Geopolitical risks could make markets ‘choppy’ next year, although a full-blown global recession is unlikely, analysts say.
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.