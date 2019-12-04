A General Motors (GM) worker on a production line for a Chevrolet Volt hybrid electric vehicle at the Detroit-Hamtramck assembly on November 30, 2010 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Getty Images/AFP
Carmakers are shedding 80,000 jobs around the world as the era of the electric vehicle upends the global automobile industry
- Carmakers are eliminating more than 80,000 jobs during the coming years, according to data compiled by Bloomberg News
- Although the cuts are concentrated in Germany, the US and the UK, faster-growing economies haven’t been immune and are seeing carmakers scale back operations
