A view of Hong Kong island from Victoria Harbour on 19 September 2019. Photo: Edward Wong
Victor Fung feted for lifetime of achievements at top of honours list in 2019 DHL-SCMP Hong Kong Business Awards
- The awards, jointly sponsored by DHL and South China Morning Post, have been celebrating exceptional contributions by Hong Kong’s business owners and corporate executives since 1989
- The original four prizes have doubled to eight categories including recognition for start-ups, small and medium enterprises and lifetime achievement
