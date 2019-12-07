Hong Kong changed its listing rules two years ago to lure more Chinese technology, biotechnology firms to the city. Illustration: SCMP
Is Alibaba’s mega listing in Hong Kong the prelude to an exodus of Chinese technology stocks from US capital markets?
- Hong Kong changed its listing rules two years ago to lure more Chinese technology, biotechnology firms to the city
- Secondary listing could give mainland Chinese first chance to buy shares in some of China’s tech giants
A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group's 11.11 Singles' Day global shopping festival at the company's headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China, November 11, 2019. Photo-REUTERS
Alibaba’s Hong Kong secondary listing gives Asia’s Taobao users a chance to own stakes in China’s biggest technology champion
- Some analysts believe Alibaba’s stock remains undervalued despite nearly tripling since its 2014 IPO
- Hong Kong hopes to attract more tech companies like Alibaba with listing rule changes
