JustCo is managing GuocoLand'sco-working space at 20 Collyer Quay in Singapore. Photo: EdgeProp/JustCo Handout
Companies

Singapore's JustCo to push on with regional expansion even as a winter chill is coming down on co-working space providers

  • JustCo, the leading Singapore-based co-working space provider, plans to continue expanding aggressively across Asia, says its founder and CEO
  • He is confident that the disruption of the commercial real estate space by co-working will persist
Topic | International Property
EdgeProp

EdgeProp  

Updated: 3:37pm, 6 Dec, 2019

JustCo is managing GuocoLand’sco-working space at 20 Collyer Quay in Singapore. Photo: EdgeProp/JustCo Handout
Kr Space has decided to surrender its co-working station in Times Square, Causeway Bay. Photo: Snow Xia
Companies

Chinese co-working operator Kr Space gives up Times Square facility, retreats from Hong Kong

  • Beijing-based Kr Space confirms that it was handing over the space back to Wharf Real Estate Investment Company and was in talks with the landlord on compensation for breaking the lease
Topic | Office rental
SCMP

Pearl Liu  

Snow Xia  

Updated: 10:30pm, 29 Nov, 2019

Kr Space has decided to surrender its co-working station in Times Square, Causeway Bay. Photo: Snow Xia
