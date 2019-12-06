Visitors gather at Saudi Aramco’s booth during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, on November 11, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Saudi Aramco IPO pushes Tadawul bourse to top exchanges for fundraising, but Hong Kong remains No 1 globally
- State-owned oil company’s IPO raises US$25.6 billion, topping Alibaba Group Holding’s record offering in 2014
- Hong Kong among bourses that pushed for dual listing of Aramco’s shares
Topic | Alibaba
Visitors gather at Saudi Aramco’s booth during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, on November 11, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE