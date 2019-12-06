Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Visitors gather at Saudi Aramco’s booth during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, on November 11, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Companies

Saudi Aramco IPO pushes Tadawul bourse to top exchanges for fundraising, but Hong Kong remains No 1 globally

  • State-owned oil company’s IPO raises US$25.6 billion, topping Alibaba Group Holding’s record offering in 2014
  • Hong Kong among bourses that pushed for dual listing of Aramco’s shares
Topic |   Alibaba
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 4:55pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Visitors gather at Saudi Aramco’s booth during the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference in Abu Dhabi, on November 11, 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.