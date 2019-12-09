Daniel Zhang Yong, CEO of Alibaba Group, and others celebrate the company's stock trading debut at the headquarters of the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing in Hong Kong on November 26, 2019. It joins the Hang Seng Composite Index Monday, and is expected to be available on the Stock Connect at some point next year. Photo: Sam Tsang
Savvy New York Alibaba traders bagging profits through a temporary arbitrage opportunity
- Alibaba’s Hong Kong-traded shares have cost as much as US$7.68 more than its US stock certificates
- More confidence in the e-commerce giant by investors closer to home explains the gap
Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group attends the company's stock trading debut at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on November 26, 2019. He is flanked by board member Tung Chee-hwa and Laura Cha Shih May-lung, chairwoman of HKEX. Photo: Sam Tsang
Alibaba shares rise in Hong Kong debut, creating city’s biggest stock with HK$4 trillion market capitalisation
- Shares close at HK$187.60 on first day of trading in Hong Kong, handing investors a 6.6 per cent gain over the HK$176 offer price
- Alibaba is the most traded stock with HK$14 billion of shares changing hands, accounting for 10.5 per cent of main board turnover
