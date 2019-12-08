Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A researcher at the State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine on 15 May 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong poised to award city’s own patents, catch up with rest of the world in honouring innovation and creativity

  • Hong Kong will launch Original Grant Patent system on December 19 to add speed, convenience and cost savings to patent filings
  • Move will grow an ecosystem for professionals to advise companies on protecting and commercialising innovations, patent lawyer says
Topic |   Intellectual property in China
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 7:05pm, 8 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A researcher at the State Key Laboratory of Emerging Infectious Diseases at the University of Hong Kong Li Ka Shing Faculty of Medicine on 15 May 2018. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.