Hui Ka-yan, Chairman of the Board of China Evergrande Group, attends the China Evergrande Group 2017 Annual Results at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong
China’s third-wealthiest man is set to become US$2 billion richer, thanks to the record dividend payout at his property company
- Hui Ka-yan, chairman of China Evergrande Group, will pocket the money after the property developer and electric-car wannabe declared a record dividend for fiscal 2018
- The board proposed a 1.42 yuan per-share payout for the year ended December 31, according to a statement late Sunday
Topic | Millionaires and Billionaires
Hui Ka-yan, Chairman of the Board of China Evergrande Group, attends the China Evergrande Group 2017 Annual Results at the Four Seasons Hotel in Central on 26 March 2018. Photo: David Wong