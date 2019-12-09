JS Global showcases its Joyoung product range during the Appliance and Electronics World Expo in Shanghai, China in March 2015. Photo: Imaginechina
Chinese appliance maker braves Trump tariffs with plan to raise US$381.8 million in Hong Kong IPO revival
- Hangzhou-based JS Global manufactures Ninja, Joyoung kitchen appliances and Shark vacuums
- Revised IPO plan seeks lower proceeds than prior attempt in October before it was delayed amid weak market sentiment
Topic | IPO
Geopolitical risks could make markets ‘choppy’ next year, although a full-blown global recession is unlikely, analysts say.
Asian markets likely to remain volatile in 2020 as US-China trade war continues to unnerve investors
- Geopolitical risks could make markets ‘choppy’ next year, although a full-blown global recession is unlikely, analysts say
- Investors should expect ‘modest’ returns in 2020, according to BlackRock
Topic | Investing
