Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cars stand ready for delivery at BYD’s electric car factory in Xian, Shaanxi province. Sales of new-energy vehicles fell 42 per cent to 78,000 units last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
Business /  Companies

China’s car sales slump 4.2 per cent in November as reluctant consumers stay away from big ticket purchases

  • China’s car market, the world’s largest, is heading for a second consecutive annual drop
  • For the first 11 months of the year, car sales have slumped 10.2 per cent to 19.27 million units
Topic |   Autos
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 10:46pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Cars stand ready for delivery at BYD’s electric car factory in Xian, Shaanxi province. Sales of new-energy vehicles fell 42 per cent to 78,000 units last month. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.