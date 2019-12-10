A Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd. aircraft taxis past a Hong Kong Airlines Ltd. aircraft, foreground, and a Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. cargo aircraft at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Cathay is in talks to buy shares in Hong Kong's only budget airline Hong Kong Express from Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., as Asia's biggest international carrier seeks to gain a foothold in the region's booming low-cost travel market. Photo: Bloomberg
HNA’s plan to sell SR Technics aircraft maintenance unit attracts the attention of Airbus and Hainan’s provincial government
- SR Technics has more than 3,000 employees globally and provides maintenance, repair and overhaul services for airframes, engines and components
- HNA bought 80 per cent of SR Technics in 2016 from Mubadala Development
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
