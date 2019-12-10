A Hong Kong Express Airways Ltd. aircraft taxis past a Hong Kong Airlines Ltd. aircraft, foreground, and a Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. cargo aircraft at Hong Kong International Airport in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, March 5, 2019. Cathay is in talks to buy shares in Hong Kong's only budget airline Hong Kong Express from Chinese conglomerate HNA Group Co., as Asia's biggest international carrier seeks to gain a foothold in the region's booming low-cost travel market. Photo: Bloomberg