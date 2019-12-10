Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Analysts say US President Donald Trump would want a calmer period ahead of the US elections to help with the economic and market performance. Photo: AFP
Business /  Companies

‘Relative calm’ in US-China trade war could help global economy in 2020, BlackRock Investment Institute says

  • Trump administration may want calm ahead of US elections in 2020, according to Ben Powell of the BlackRock Investment Institute
  • Ceasefire would allow China to continue internal reform, opening up
Topic |   US-China tech war
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 9:55pm, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Analysts say US President Donald Trump would want a calmer period ahead of the US elections to help with the economic and market performance. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong changed its listing rules two years ago to lure more Chinese technology, biotechnology firms to the city. Illustration: SCMP
Business /  Companies

Is Alibaba’s mega listing in Hong Kong the prelude to an exodus of Chinese technology stocks from US capital markets?

  • Hong Kong changed its listing rules two years ago to lure more Chinese technology, biotechnology firms to the city
  • Secondary listing could give mainland Chinese first chance to buy shares in some of China’s tech giants
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
SCMP

Chad Bray  

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 3:35pm, 7 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong changed its listing rules two years ago to lure more Chinese technology, biotechnology firms to the city. Illustration: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.