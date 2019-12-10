Analysts say US President Donald Trump would want a calmer period ahead of the US elections to help with the economic and market performance. Photo: AFP
‘Relative calm’ in US-China trade war could help global economy in 2020, BlackRock Investment Institute says
- Trump administration may want calm ahead of US elections in 2020, according to Ben Powell of the BlackRock Investment Institute
- Ceasefire would allow China to continue internal reform, opening up
Topic | US-China tech war
Hong Kong changed its listing rules two years ago to lure more Chinese technology, biotechnology firms to the city. Illustration: SCMP
Is Alibaba’s mega listing in Hong Kong the prelude to an exodus of Chinese technology stocks from US capital markets?
- Hong Kong changed its listing rules two years ago to lure more Chinese technology, biotechnology firms to the city
- Secondary listing could give mainland Chinese first chance to buy shares in some of China’s tech giants
Topic | Hong Kong Stock Exchange
