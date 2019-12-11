Fitch Ratings expects bond defaults among new issuers in China to rise next year. Photo: Shutterstock
Chinese corporate bond defaults to surge to a record high in 2020 as government rescue is no longer guaranteed, says Fitch
- The number of new onshore issuers who fail to repay debt could rise to up to 60 next year from 51 in the first 11 months this year, according to Fitch
Topic | Bonds
China’s tsunami of bond defaults topped US$17 billion since November, poised to break last year’s record amid tepid growth
- At least 15 defaults since November 1 have pushed this year’s total to 120.4 billion yuan, close to the 121.9 billion yuan annual record in 2018
- The defaulted notes amount to a small sliver of China’s US$4.4 trillion onshore corporate bond market, they’ve fuelled concerns of potential contagion
