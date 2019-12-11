This HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) admitted to conspiring with its employees, US clients and others to assist US taxpayers in evading taxes and filing false tax returns between 2000 and 2010. PHOTO: FABRICE COFFRINI
HSBC Swiss private bank to pay US$192 million to settle US tax evasion case
- HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) to enter deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities
- Swiss private banking unit admitted to conspiring with US taxpayers to avoid taxes on as much as US$1.26 billion in undeclared assets
HSBC has increased a provision for expected credit losses by US$400 million to reflect the economic outlook in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC to replace investment bank head as part of management reshuffle as Noel Quinn moves to ‘remodel’ bank
- Interim CEO Noel Quinn is reshaping the bank as he hopes to take the top job permanently
- Quinn expects to accelerate cost cuts as part of his efforts to improve profits at the lender
