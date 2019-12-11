Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

This HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) admitted to conspiring with its employees, US clients and others to assist US taxpayers in evading taxes and filing false tax returns between 2000 and 2010. PHOTO: FABRICE COFFRINI
Business /  Companies

HSBC Swiss private bank to pay US$192 million to settle US tax evasion case

  • HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) to enter deferred prosecution agreement with US authorities
  • Swiss private banking unit admitted to conspiring with US taxpayers to avoid taxes on as much as US$1.26 billion in undeclared assets
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 10:36am, 11 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

This HSBC Private Bank (Suisse) admitted to conspiring with its employees, US clients and others to assist US taxpayers in evading taxes and filing false tax returns between 2000 and 2010. PHOTO: FABRICE COFFRINI
READ FULL ARTICLE
HSBC has increased a provision for expected credit losses by US$400 million to reflect the economic outlook in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Companies

HSBC to replace investment bank head as part of management reshuffle as Noel Quinn moves to ‘remodel’ bank

  • Interim CEO Noel Quinn is reshaping the bank as he hopes to take the top job permanently
  • Quinn expects to accelerate cost cuts as part of his efforts to improve profits at the lender
Topic |   HSBC
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:12pm, 20 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

HSBC has increased a provision for expected credit losses by US$400 million to reflect the economic outlook in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.