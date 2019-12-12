A view of Shenzhen on Sunday, August 4, 2019. China plans to let Shenzhen City, which borders Hong Kong, play “a key role” in science and technology innovation in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, according to state media. Photo: Bloomberg
Shenzhen boasts the most growth champions in SCMP-Statista’s survey of the 80 fastest-growing companies in Greater Bay Area
- Shenzhen, the technology hub in southern China, has 30 companies among the 80 fastest-growing corporate entities in the Greater Bay Area between 2015 and 2018
- The biggest sector for the most number of growth champions is in electronics and electrical components, according to the survey
Topic | Growth Champions of GBA 2020
