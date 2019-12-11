A row of Cathay Pacific planes at the Hong Kong International Airport in Chek Lap Kok. Photo: Winson Wong
Cathay Pacific gets a helping hand as Asia Miles unveils no-expiry policy for air miles from 2020
- Air miles from 2020 will not expire as long as members keep their accounts active by earning or redeeming them once every 18 months
- Move should boost carrier’s brand image and engage users, and drive ticket sales back to the airline host, consultant says
