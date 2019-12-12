A logo of Ping An Insurance is seen outside its building in Shenzhen on February 5, 2013. Photo: Reuters
Ping An’s OneConnect unit cuts the fundraising size in its New York initial public offering by almost half to US$260 million
- The company, one of several Ping An Insurance (Group) businesses backed by SoftBank Group, said in a filing Wednesday that it was reducing both the size of the share sale as well as the targeted price range
- Instead of raising as much as US$504 million, the listing is now targeting as much as US$260 million.
Topic | IPO
