A room at Ucommune’s co-working space in Shanghai on March 7, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Ucommune, China's version of WeWork, files to raise funds in an initial public offering in New York

  • The preliminary filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission did not give any details of the size of the offering
  • Reuters reported in October that Ucommune had filed a confidential prospectus with the SEC, citing sources
Reuters

Updated: 4:30pm, 12 Dec, 2019

