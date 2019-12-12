A room at Ucommune’s co-working space in Shanghai on March 7, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Ucommune, China's version of WeWork, files to raise funds in an initial public offering in New York
- The preliminary filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission did not give any details of the size of the offering
- Reuters reported in October that Ucommune had filed a confidential prospectus with the SEC, citing sources
Topic | IPO
A room at Ucommune’s co-working space in Shanghai on March 7, 2019. Photo: Reuters