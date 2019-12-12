The US-China trade war is expected to be less of a concern for Asian economies next year. Photo: AFP
US-China trade war to weigh less on Asian economies in 2020, company earnings to drive markets, CLSA says
- US economy expected to contract in the second, third quarters of next year, according to CLSA’s Adrian Mowat
- Truce in the trade war likely to continue in 2020, making it less of a headwind in Asia, Mowat says
Analysts say US President Donald Trump would want a calmer period ahead of the US elections to help with the economic and market performance. Photo: AFP
‘Relative calm’ in US-China trade war could help global economy in 2020, BlackRock Investment Institute says
- Trump administration may want calm ahead of US elections in 2020, according to Ben Powell of the BlackRock Investment Institute
- Ceasefire would allow China to continue internal reform, opening up
