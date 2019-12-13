A Prada shop was seen in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong. The fashion house’s sales have been dented by six months of anti-government protests that have rocked the city. Photo: Martin Chan
Fashion house Prada appoints L’Oreal to run its luxury beauty products amid sales decline in China
- Teaming up with L’Oreal could be seen as a move by Hong Kong-listed Prada to target China’s fast-growing luxury beauty market
- Prada posted a 2 per cent drop in sales in China in the first half of this year
Topic | Fashion in Hong Kong and China
