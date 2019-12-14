A sign for Star Market, China’s Nasdaq-style tech board, is seen after the listing ceremony of the first batch of companies at Shanghai Stock Exchange, on July 22. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Star Market’s stellar IPO momentum to extend into 2020, with fundraising set to reach US$23 billion, says Deloitte China

  • Nasdaq-style Star board propels Shanghai Stock Exchange to fourth biggest IPO market in 2019
  • Flexible listing requirement and trading rules expected to draw more Chinese tech companies, including those already listed on other offshore exchanges
Topic |   China technology
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 8:00am, 14 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A sign for Star Market, China’s Nasdaq-style tech board, is seen after the listing ceremony of the first batch of companies at Shanghai Stock Exchange, on July 22. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.