Phase IV of the Yangshan Deep Water Port in Shanghai on July 25, 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai gets green light to set up duty-free customs area to facilitate direct global trade, in a move that bypasses Hong Kong
- A fenced customs area will be established at Shanghai’s Yangshan Deep Sea Port and at the Lingang free-trade zone (FTZ)
- Cargo inside the area will be exempted from import duties, according to the November 4 circular by the The General Administration of Customs
