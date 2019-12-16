HKEX’s current valuation may be too upbeat and not fully price in the risk of an earnings miss, says Sharnie Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Plunging turnover, fierce competition from mainland rivals will make IPO crown irrelevant for Hong Kong stock exchange operator, say analysts

  • HKEX faces headwinds including a fall in trade volumes amid Hong Kong’s political crisis, and more competition for listings from mainland Chinese exchanges
  • The exchange is on course to secure the No. 1 spot globally for fundraising for the seventh time in 11 years, but this doesn’t guarantee plain sailing, say analysts
Topic |   HKEX
SCMP

Zhang Shidong  

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 8:28am, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

HKEX’s current valuation may be too upbeat and not fully price in the risk of an earnings miss, says Sharnie Wong, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.