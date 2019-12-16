Sun Hung Kai Properties won the plot on Austin Road atop the West Kowloon High Speed Rail Station for a record HK$42.23 billion last month. Photo: Winson Wong
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong’s Kwok family boosts city with HK$9.4 billion cheque for stake in Sun Hung Kai towers atop West Kowloon station

  • Kwok family’s investment exhibits family’s belief in Hong Kong’s prospects, Sun Hung Kai Properties says
Topic |   Sun Hung Kai Properties
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 11:02pm, 16 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Sun Hung Kai Properties won the plot on Austin Road atop the West Kowloon High Speed Rail Station for a record HK$42.23 billion last month. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.