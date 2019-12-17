A view of Singapore’s financial district skyline from Marina Bay in August 2019. Photo: AFP
As Hong Kong protests linger, employers and job candidates are considering interim moves to Singapore, Taiwan, recruiting firm says

  • Employers, job candidates are taking a conservative approach to hiring and job changes, according to recruiting firm Robert Walters
  • About 10 per cent of recruiting requests include Singapore, Taiwan as temporary alternatives until situation improves, firm says
Chad Bray

Updated: 12:28pm, 17 Dec, 2019

