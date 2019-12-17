A view of Singapore’s financial district skyline from Marina Bay in August 2019. Photo: AFP
As Hong Kong protests linger, employers and job candidates are considering interim moves to Singapore, Taiwan, recruiting firm says
- Employers, job candidates are taking a conservative approach to hiring and job changes, according to recruiting firm Robert Walters
- About 10 per cent of recruiting requests include Singapore, Taiwan as temporary alternatives until situation improves, firm says
Topic | Banking & Finance
HSBC has increased its provision for expected credit losses in Hong Kong by US$400 million because of the protests that have forced the economy into a technical recession in the third quarter. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC shuffles senior management as interim CEO Noel Quinn makes his mark on the bank
- Marc Moses, chief risk officer and a director, one of three senior executives to retire or move within the bank
- Georges Elhedery and Greg Guyett will become co-heads of HSBC’s investment bank
Topic | HSBC
