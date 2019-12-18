Shandong Iron & Steel Group’s plant in Jinan, Shandong province. Deal making in the metal and steel industry has surged 111 per cent so far this year. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Companies

Technology, property sectors weigh on M&A in China for a second year in a row, Dealogic says

  • Value of mergers and acquisitions falls 24 per cent so far this year to US$344.3 billion, according to data provider Dealogic
  • Deal making slumps by more than 50 per cent in China’s tech sector
Topic |   China economy
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:15pm, 18 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shandong Iron & Steel Group’s plant in Jinan, Shandong province. Deal making in the metal and steel industry has surged 111 per cent so far this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong is based in Shanghai and reports on business for the Post. He joined the team in 2017, following stints covering China's stock market news for Bloomberg and at a local newspaper in Shanghai.

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.