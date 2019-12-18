Shandong Iron & Steel Group’s plant in Jinan, Shandong province. Deal making in the metal and steel industry has surged 111 per cent so far this year. Photo: Reuters
Technology, property sectors weigh on M&A in China for a second year in a row, Dealogic says
- Value of mergers and acquisitions falls 24 per cent so far this year to US$344.3 billion, according to data provider Dealogic
- Deal making slumps by more than 50 per cent in China’s tech sector
Topic | China economy
Shandong Iron & Steel Group’s plant in Jinan, Shandong province. Deal making in the metal and steel industry has surged 111 per cent so far this year. Photo: Reuters