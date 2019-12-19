China, under pressure to deregulate its financial sector amid its ongoing trade war with the US, has since last year quickened the opening up of the sector. Photo: Xinhua
JPMorgan’s majority-owned Chinese securities business to start operations, as Beijing makes good on liberalisation promise
- JPMorgan is the second international lender to get approval in a month after Nomura received its go-ahead in late November
- International names will redraw the landscape of China’s securities industry, Shanghai financial services firm says
