The HSBC Holdings headquarters stands illuminated among other buildings at night in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Moody’s changes outlook of HSBC’s China, Hong Kong units to negative as protests, trade war threaten profits
- ‘Recurring protests in Hong Kong are undermining consumption and inbound tourism [while] elevated trade tensions between the US and mainland China have led to increased economic uncertainty in the region,’ Moody’s said
- Louis Tse Ming-kwong, managing director of VC Asset Management, said Moody’s decision was ‘short-sighted’ as long-term growth was still assured
