Charles Li Xiaojia, Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, at Exchange Square in Central in November 2019. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong stock exchange boss pockets HK$166.7 million in first sale of his HKEX stake since 2009

  • Sale is the first reduction in CEO Charles Li’s personal stake since joining the bourse operator in October 2009
  • Li is Hong Kong’s highest paid regulator based on his total compensation of HK$28.97 million in 2018
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 9:55am, 20 Dec, 2019

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.