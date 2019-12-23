Employees in Hong Kong are known to keep long hours, working an average of 55 hours a week. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
What are the chances of companies implementing a four-day working week in Hong Kong where long hours are a way of life?
- Globally, the ideas of a shorter work week is gaining ground, with companies that have instituted them showing a marked improvement in employee productivity
- In Hong Kong, cigarette maker Philip Morris’ 350 staff work 42 hours over four and a half days, compared to the city’s average of 55 hours per week
Topic | Hong Kong economy
