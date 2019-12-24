View of containers at the Hong Kong Container Terminal situated in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong loses to another Chinese port city as container volume grows in busier northern rivals
- Port of Qingdao in northern Shandong province has moved more container boxes than Hong Kong in the first 11 months
- Hong Kong recorded a 7.4 per cent drop in November, making it a 22nd straight month of declines in volume
