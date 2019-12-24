View of containers at the Hong Kong Container Terminal situated in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong loses to another Chinese port city as container volume grows in busier northern rivals

  • Port of Qingdao in northern Shandong province has moved more container boxes than Hong Kong in the first 11 months
  • Hong Kong recorded a 7.4 per cent drop in November, making it a 22nd straight month of declines in volume
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
SCMP

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Pearl Liu

Updated: 1:42pm, 24 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

View of containers at the Hong Kong Container Terminal situated in the Kwai Chung-Tsing Yi basin. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren is the SCMP's Shanghai bureau chief. A Shanghai native, Daniel joined the SCMP in 2007 as a Business reporter.

Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu

Based in Hong Kong, Pearl covers the property market in the city and China and follows major listed developers. She previously worked at The Straits Times and has also contributed stories to China Daily.