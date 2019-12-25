The anti-government protests have seen businesses cut spending on Christmas lighting across the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests cast a shadow on city’s festive decorations as businesses cut down on size and scale
- Shun Sze International Development, which specialises in designing and installing lighting displays, says business this year has been its worst ever
- Sales of Christmas trees has been affected, with consumers buying smaller trees, says Anglo Chinese Florist
