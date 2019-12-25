The anti-government protests have seen businesses cut spending on Christmas lighting across the city. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests cast a shadow on city’s festive decorations as businesses cut down on size and scale

  • Shun Sze International Development, which specialises in designing and installing lighting displays, says business this year has been its worst ever
  • Sales of Christmas trees has been affected, with consumers buying smaller trees, says Anglo Chinese Florist
Updated: 10:41am, 25 Dec, 2019

Martin is a reporter for the Post. He joined the team in 2018 after graduating from the University of Hong Kong with a degree in Journalism and Global Studies. Previously, he interned at Forbes in Hong Kong and Agence France-Presse in Shanghai.