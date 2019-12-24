Fire erupts as pro-democracy protesters clash with police on a bridge outside the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong in mid-November. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong protests, trade war undermine stock fund sales with investors rushing into safety of bonds

  • Sales of stock funds slump 52 per cent in the first 10 months this year, while investors put more money into global bond funds
  • Asian investors have missed a lot of the returns from US and European markets, Cititrust’s Aldcroft says
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 8:08am, 24 Dec, 2019

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.