Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, added US$18 billion to his fortune on the back of a 40 per cent gain in shares of Reliance Industries. Photo: AFP
Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, increases his wealth by US$18 billion while Alibaba’s Jack Ma adds US$11 billion to fortune
- Rise in Reliance Industries’ stock is almost triple that of India’s benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index
- Investors are piling money on Reliance, betting newer businesses such as telecommunications and retail could soon unlock value
