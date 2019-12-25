Hotel guests arrive at the Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong in Sai Wan. Photo: May Tse
Room rates as low as US$12 a night bring no joy to Hong Kong’s half-empty hotels at Christmas
- The outlook for Hong Kong’s hotel sector looks bleak as occupancy continued to fall for Christmas despite room rates dropping to as low as US$12 a night
- According to the Hong Kong Tourism Board, there were 3.31 million arrivals in October, a decline of 43.7 per cent from the same month in 2018
Topic | Tourism
Hotel guests arrive at the Best Western Plus Hotel Hong Kong in Sai Wan. Photo: May Tse