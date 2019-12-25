A Fuxing bullet train (L) is seen running on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing-Shanghai High-speed Railway cuts IPO size but is still on track for China’s biggest offering since 2015
- The operator of the high-speed rail link said the IPO volume would be slashed to 6.29 billion shares from 7.56 billion shares, without explaining why
- The company could still raise 29.2 billion yuan (US$4.2 billion), the most in mainland China’s stock market since Guotai Junan Securities in 2015
Topic | IPO
A Fuxing bullet train (L) is seen running on the Beijing-Shanghai high-speed railway. Photo: Xinhua