Executives from Budweiser Brewing Company APAC celebrate the beer maker’s mega listing in Hong Kong in September. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong beats Nasdaq to IPO crown as Alibaba, Budweiser mega listings lift funds raised to US$40 billion for 2019

  • The Hong Kong stock exchange shot ahead of Nasdaq thanks to Alibaba’s mega listing in November, which raised US$12.9 billion
  • Outlook for 2020 is good, say analysts, as Alibaba’s performance since debut, and a breakthrough in US-China trade talks attract more listings
Updated: 8:00am, 27 Dec, 2019

