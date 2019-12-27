Real estate tops the list of assets targeted in mergers and acquisitions in 2019 in Refinitiv data. Photo: Roy Issa
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong’s ‘animal spirits’ in fatigue as trade war cuts M&A deals to lowest since 2013

  • CK Asset’s US$5.6 billion deal for UK pub and hotel chain Greene King ranks as the biggest in 2019
  • Chinese companies are doing fewer deals as trade and tech wars induced greater scrutiny and push back from the US
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Updated: 1:00pm, 27 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Real estate tops the list of assets targeted in mergers and acquisitions in 2019 in Refinitiv data. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.