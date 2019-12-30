A bank teller counts Chinese 100 yuan banknotes at a branch of a foreign bank in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
A 71-year-old victim’s tale reveals extent of greed in China’s US$30 billion peer-to-peer lending fiasco

  • About 6,000 peer-to-peer lending companies have defaulted on payments, absconded with cash or went out of business as of the end of September
  • China has lately taken harsher measures to tackle the P2P industry that is rife with frauds and mismanagement
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 8:42am, 30 Dec, 2019

Daniel Ren is the SCMP's Shanghai bureau chief. A Shanghai native, Daniel joined the SCMP in 2007 as a Business reporter.