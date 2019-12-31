The Exchange Fund, the war chest that Hong Kong uses to defend its currency, dropped by 1 per cent as of the end of November, the HKMA says. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business /  Companies

Hong Kong Monetary Authority says local currency deposits dropped only 0.1 per cent in November, in further sign of banking system resilience

  • Not a sign of funds flowing out, HKMA’s deputy chief executive says
  • Active IPO market pushes exchange rate to a two-and-a-half year high in further boost to banking system
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:43pm, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Exchange Fund, the war chest that Hong Kong uses to defend its currency, dropped by 1 per cent as of the end of November, the HKMA says. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.