A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building located at Beijing's Financial Street in downtown Beijing in December 2019. Photo: Simon Song
China foreshadows more reforms in initial public offering rules in 2020 to nurture the growth of the ChiNext stock market
- The Central Economic Work Conference identifies the ChiNext board of start-up companies as next target for IPO market reforms in 2020
- ChiNext gauge rose 41 per cent in 2019, outpacing gains in broader Shenzhen, Shanghai and Hong Kong benchmarks
Topic | IPO
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission office building located at Beijing's Financial Street in downtown Beijing in December 2019. Photo: Simon Song