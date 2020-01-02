A surveillance camera is seen in front of the Anbang Insurance Group office building in Beijing, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Photo: AP
Business /  Companies

China’s former asset acquirer Anbang seeks to raise US$3.9 billion from selling stake in Chengdu Rural Bank

  • Beijing-based Anbang and its affiliates are selling 5.5 billion shares in Chengdu Rural Commercial Bank for 26.2 billion yuan, according to a filing with the Beijing Financial Assets Exchange
  • Anbang is also looking to sell stakes in 11 rural banks for a total of 85 million yuan, according to a separate filing
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:48am, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

A surveillance camera is seen in front of the Anbang Insurance Group office building in Beijing, Wednesday, April 4, 2018. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE