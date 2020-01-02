Fire being lit at HSBC’s branch in Wan Chai during the New Year's Day march organised by the Civil Human Rights Front on January 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
HSBC, Hang Seng Bank keep nearly a dozen Hong Kong outlets closed after vandals laid waste to premises on New Year’s Day rally
- HSBC, Hang Seng say 11 locations to remain closed on Thursday
- Expression of opinions should be ‘conducted in a peaceful manner, without affecting the public’s access to banking services’, HKMA says
