Fire being lit at HSBC’s branch in Wan Chai during the New Year's Day march organised by the Civil Human Rights Front on January 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business /  Companies

HSBC, Hang Seng Bank keep nearly a dozen Hong Kong outlets closed after vandals laid waste to premises on New Year’s Day rally

  • HSBC, Hang Seng say 11 locations to remain closed on Thursday
  • Expression of opinions should be ‘conducted in a peaceful manner, without affecting the public’s access to banking services’, HKMA says
Topic |   HSBC
SCMP
Chad Bray and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 4:53pm, 2 Jan, 2020

TOP PICKS

Fire being lit at HSBC’s branch in Wan Chai during the New Year's Day march organised by the Civil Human Rights Front on January 1. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chad Bray

Chad Bray

Chad is a senior business reporter focused on finance. He has previously written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones Newswires.

Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu

Enoch joined the Post as a business reporter in 1996. Before that, she worked at a Chinese daily newspaper for four years. She is author of two books: 'They Mean Business: 50 exclusive interviews with Hong Kong top executives' and 'Serving with Passion: stories of established catering brands in Hong Kong'.