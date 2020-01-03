Hsin Chong Group Holdings, which built Hong Kong’s famous Ocean Park, was delisted on New Year’s Eve. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ocean Park builder among record number of firms booted off the Hong Kong stock exchange under new delisting rule
- A new delisting rule expels companies from the exchange if their shares are suspended for a long period and they fail to make improvements before a strict deadline
- Hsin Chong, the firm that built Hong Kong’s iconic Ocean Park and the former Kai Tak Airport, was the latest to get the boot, on New Year’s Eve
