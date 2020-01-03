Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group (center), at the company's stock trading debut at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) in Hong Kong on 26 November 2019. Photo: Sam Tsang
Ctrip, NetEase in talks for secondary listing on Hong Kong bourse as Chinese tech companies beat a path back closer to home
- Officials of the HKEX have held talks with Ctrip and NetEase about the possibility of a secondary share sale in Hong Kong, according to people familiar with the matter
- The discussions are preliminary and subject to change, they added
