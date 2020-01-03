A Tesla Inc. Model 3 vehicle set to be delivered to a company employee moves off an assembly line during a ceremony at the company's Gigafactory in Shanghai on Monday, December 30, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Tesla cuts the price of China-made Model 3 sedans by 9 per cent to compete with home-grown brands in world’s No. 1 car market
- The price of Model 3 sedans with a standard-range battery pack has been lowered to 323,800 yuan from 355,800 yuan, according to Tesla’s website
- After the Chinese government’s 25,000-yuan subsidy, a Model 3 sedan starts from 299,050 yuan, pricing it between NIO’s electric SUVs at 358,000 yuan, and Xpeng Motor’s P7 sedan at 240,000 yuan
