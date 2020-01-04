Suzhou’s GDP is expected to grow at an annualised pace of 6 per cent between this year and 2022, its government has said. Photo: Handout
Chinese manufacturing hub Suzhou eyes increased foreign investment as it chases fresh growth
- City’s economic output is expected to top 2 trillion yuan in 2020
- Expansion of manufacturing sector will lead to ‘another development miracle’, local party boss says
